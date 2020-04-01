Govt's COVID-19 plan to de-densify Du Noon a mystery for residents

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisiulu announced last week that certain areas that are simply not conducive to social distancing will have to be thinned out.

CAPE TOWN - It seems there's still a lot to be decided when it comes to how government plans to de-densify areas.

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu announced last week that certain areas that are simply not conducive to social distancing will have to be thinned out.

One of the areas she mentioned by name was the Cape Town informal settlement of Du Noon.

People in Du Noon live in incredibly close quarters, stand in the small space between dwellings. The spaces are so small that if you stretch out your arms, you can touch both homes.

It's like there's no such thing as lockdown in this area - people are braaing together, children play in groups in between the aluminium structures.

There's nowhere for them to socially isolate - their homes are tiny and most house several people.

It's areas like these that Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is worried about as COVID-19 spreads.

"We need to come in and assist them to de-densify the areas."

But how this process will play out seems unclear - local councillor Lubabalo Makeleni said that he was given fliers to hand out to residents but he doesn't even understand what they are about.

"I'd really like to know where these people will be taken to, how far this place is from Du Noon, the public transport, is there going to be water and sanitation, safety and security and refuse collection?"

People in this area have mixed feelings about moving out for the lockdown, with most saying they'll only pack up their possessions if their new home was a permanent one.

