Gauteng records first COVID-19 death as SA’s mortality rate edges up to 0.37%

There are 1,353 confirmed cases of the virus in the country, however, this number is expected to increase as mass mobile testing services are rolled out.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng has recorded its first coronavirus death, with the mortality rate here in South Africa edging up to 0.37%.

There are 1,353 confirmed cases of the virus in the country, however, this number is expected to increase as mass mobile testing services are rolled out.

Six hundred and thirty-three people in Gauteng have tested positive for COVID-19, one of them a 79-year-old man succumbed to the virus in hospital on the West Rand on Monday.

He suffered respiratory distress.

The Western Cape has also seen a steady increase over the past few days, with 325 infections and one death of a 48-year-old woman who had an underlying condition.

In KwaZulu-Natal, there are now 179 confirmed cases, with two deaths, an elderly man and a 46-year-old woman who had chronic asthma.

The Free State has seen a minimal increase in the numbers over the last week or so, accounting for 74 of the cases.

One elderly man passed away in Bloemfontein on Monday after he came into contact with someone who tested positive who also attended a church gathering in the province.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said judging by the number of daily new infections, he’s cautiously optimistic that the numbers would not rise as high as initially projected.

WATCH: EWN & COVID19: Still in touch, in tune, and independent