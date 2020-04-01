Gauteng records first COVID-19 death as SA’s mortality rate edges up to 0.37%
There are 1,353 confirmed cases of the virus in the country, however, this number is expected to increase as mass mobile testing services are rolled out.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng has recorded its first coronavirus death, with the mortality rate here in South Africa edging up to 0.37%.
There are 1,353 confirmed cases of the virus in the country, however, this number is expected to increase as mass mobile testing services are rolled out.
Six hundred and thirty-three people in Gauteng have tested positive for COVID-19, one of them a 79-year-old man succumbed to the virus in hospital on the West Rand on Monday.
He suffered respiratory distress.
The Western Cape has also seen a steady increase over the past few days, with 325 infections and one death of a 48-year-old woman who had an underlying condition.
In KwaZulu-Natal, there are now 179 confirmed cases, with two deaths, an elderly man and a 46-year-old woman who had chronic asthma.
The Free State has seen a minimal increase in the numbers over the last week or so, accounting for 74 of the cases.
One elderly man passed away in Bloemfontein on Monday after he came into contact with someone who tested positive who also attended a church gathering in the province.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said judging by the number of daily new infections, he’s cautiously optimistic that the numbers would not rise as high as initially projected.
WATCH: EWN & COVID19: Still in touch, in tune, and independent
More in Local
-
City of Cape Town wants lockdown rules amended to restrict shopping hours
-
Mbalula relaxes some taxi restrictions as Santaco threatens strike
-
SA duo stranded at Malaysian airport hoping assistance to return home
-
SA's number of COVID-19 cases lower than expected - Mkhize
-
Ex-WC ANC chairperson Marius Fransman tests positive for COVID-19
-
COVID-19: Mary Oppenheimer and daughters donate R1bn to Solidarity Fund
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.