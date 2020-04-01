Gauteng govt rolls out COVID-19 sanitisation drive in Alexandra
The programme was being launched at the Helen Joseph Women’s Hostel and would be extended to the rest of the province.
ALEXANDRA - The Gauteng government on Wednesday started rolling out a sanitisation programme starting in Alexandra in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The programme was being launched at the Helen Joseph Women’s Hostel and would be extended to the rest of the province.
Alexandra already recorded its first COVID-19 case, a man who had travelled to Limpopo but was under quarantine.
There were concerns that social distancing in such a densely populated area could prove difficult and that’s why the Gauteng provincial government stepped in.
As part of its sanitisation solution programme, sanitisers were being handed out to residents while walls and other surfaces were being disinfected.
The project was expected to benefit more than 46,000 residents as Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile explained: "We want to focus on informal settlements, hostels and other congested areas, working together with the departments of Agriculture, Health and Human Settlements in the Gauteng province."
At the last official count, Gauteng had 633 cases of coronavirus, with one death.
WATCH: COVID-19 tests in Alexandra
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Justice Minister Lamola issues new court directives for lockdown period
-
First repatriation flight to Sao Paulo departs from OR Tambo Airport
-
Cell C is not reducing its data prices, here's why
-
Bob's Bar burgled as criminals take advantage of lockdown in CT CBD
-
Health Dept warns SA against complacency over lower than expected COVID-19 cases
-
EC man arrested after torching girlfriend’s house, killing 5 people
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.