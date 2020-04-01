Gauteng govt rolls out COVID-19 sanitisation drive in Alexandra

The programme was being launched at the Helen Joseph Women’s Hostel and would be extended to the rest of the province.

ALEXANDRA - The Gauteng government on Wednesday started rolling out a sanitisation programme starting in Alexandra in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The programme was being launched at the Helen Joseph Women’s Hostel and would be extended to the rest of the province.

Alexandra already recorded its first COVID-19 case, a man who had travelled to Limpopo but was under quarantine.

There were concerns that social distancing in such a densely populated area could prove difficult and that’s why the Gauteng provincial government stepped in.

As part of its sanitisation solution programme, sanitisers were being handed out to residents while walls and other surfaces were being disinfected.

The project was expected to benefit more than 46,000 residents as Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile explained: "We want to focus on informal settlements, hostels and other congested areas, working together with the departments of Agriculture, Health and Human Settlements in the Gauteng province."

At the last official count, Gauteng had 633 cases of coronavirus, with one death.

