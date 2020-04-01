Family of pensioner who died at grant pay point worried about lockdown funeral
Ellen Mbhele, 66, collapsed just outside a Sassa pay point in Pimville earlier this week.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of a Soweto pensioner who died on her way to collect her social grant said they would try complying with the COVID-19 regulations when they lay her to rest.
Ellen Mbhele, 66, collapsed just outside a Sassa pay point in Pimville earlier this week.
According to the regulations, only 50 people can gather for the funeral.
Acting social development MEC Panyaza Lesufi is being briefed before he meets with the family of Ellen Mbhele who died just outside a Sassa pay point yesterday. KM pic.twitter.com/tjKQbYWUh5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 31, 2020
Mbhele’s niece Phumzile Kheswa said this was going to be difficult.
“My grandfather and sister have been doing the preparations, we’ve got the register and sanitisers. The other procedure that we need to follow is the number of people that can attend. We will try very hard to stick to 50 people.”
Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to Mbhele’s family, as well as the families of two other pensioners who also passed away on Monday, while collecting their social grants.
Mbhele will be laid to rest on Friday.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
