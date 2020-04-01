Ex-WC ANC chairperson Marius Fransman tests positive for COVID-19

He advised anyone whose came into contact with him over the last month to also get checked out.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) Western Cape chairperson Marius Fransman has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in hospital.

Fransman shared the news in a Facebook post on Tuesday night.

He said he had not been feeling well after returning from a trip abroad two weeks ago and got tested for the respiratory disease last week Monday.

Fransman said that he was doing fine and his family would also be tested.

He advised anyone who came into contact with him over the last month to also get checked out.