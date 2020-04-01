EC man arrested after torching girlfriend’s house, killing 5 people
The 32-year-old man is believed to have started the fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - A man in the Eastern Cape has been arrested after he torched his girlfriend's house in Seymour, killing five people.
The 32-year-old man is believed to have started the fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The blaze killed the suspect's girlfriend, her mother, sister, her five-month-old nephew, and a man.
The police's Khaya Tonjeni said the man faced five counts of murder and an arson charge.
“The flames were witnessed by a community member who saw the alleged suspect start the fire and immediately called the community. A 32-year-old murder suspect was apprehended by the community and was handed over to the police for arrest.”
He's expected to appear in court later this week.
