View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

COVID-19: S. Africans stuck abroad speak out

According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, more than 1,470 South Africans are stuck in a number of countries as a result of coronavirus regulations.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor on 18 November 2019. Picture: @DIRCO_ZA/Twitter.
International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor on 18 November 2019. Picture: @DIRCO_ZA/Twitter.
7 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - South Africans stuck abroad are hoping government interventions will allow them to return home soon.

According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), more than 1,470 South Africans are stuck in a number of countries as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations.

These included students, people working abroad, and tourists.

Allan Huysamen and Allister Nunn are stranded at Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport. They are hoping to return as soon as South Africa’s lockdown is lifted, which is affecting airports operations and flight movements.

“What we are expecting is that once these directives are lifted, we will be able to get home and hopefully using our existing tickets that we were not allowed to use.”

Jason Dimio, who is stuck in Bali, said they needed clarity on the process to return home.

“We’ve created a group in Bali on WhatsApp, where we have 83 people and those people that have attempted to contact the embassy, there’s been a low response rate from the Jakarta embassy,” Dimio said.

Candice Smithie is also battling to get out of Indonesia, saying they were supposed to fly home after her fiancé lost his job as a gym instructor.

“We’re the lucky ones that have rent until the middle of the month, but others that are stuck in hotels are facing maybe being thrown into the streets,” Smithie said.

Dirco said it would prioritise assisting citizens stranded at airports.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA