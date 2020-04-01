COVID-19: Mary Oppenheimer and daughters donate R1bn to Solidarity Fund

In a statement, Oppenheimer said that she and her daughters thought long and hard about where they could make the greatest difference and decided to support the humanitarian needs of everyone living in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Mary Oppenheimer and her daughters have announced they'll be giving R1 billion to the Solidarity Fund.

In a statement, Oppenheimer said that she and her daughters thought long and hard about where they could make the greatest difference and decided to support the humanitarian needs of everyone living in South Africa.

Her brother Nicky Oppenheimer, Johann Rupert and Patrice Motsepe have also donated R1 billion each.