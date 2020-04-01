City of Cape Town wants lockdown rules amended to restrict shopping hours

City of Cape Town Mayco member JP Smith said that regulations needed refining and it needed to happen fast.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town wants national government to amend lockdown regulations to limit the hours of shopping to between 9am and 1pm.

The municipality believes everyone should be able to complete essential shopping during this time.

It also wants neighbourhood watches to be roped in to help enforce the lockdown.

"It's important that the public abide by the lockdown regulations and only leave their homes when they absolutely have to. Ultimately we are trying to prevent the mass transmission of an unprecedented health risk. Our collective actions today will determine the impact of the virus in our country tomorrow and beyond."

Smith, however, stresses that the regulations were less about obeying laws and more about your own safety and doing what was right for you and your family.

He said that everyone needed to abide by the restrictions and only leave their homes when they absolutely had to.

Smith has warned those on the streets, they might find themselves on the beds of field hospitals in the coming weeks.

