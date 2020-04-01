Bob's Bar burgled as criminals take advantage of lockdown in CT CBD
Sixteen criminals have been arrested in the Cape Town CBD since the weekend, most of them for breaking into businesses which have had to close.
CAPE TOWN - Some criminals in Cape Town are taking advantage of the lockdown.
Sixteen criminals have been arrested in the Cape Town CBD since the weekend, most of them for breaking into businesses that have had to close.
On Sunday, seven suspects were apprehended for breaking into Liny's Baby Shop on the corners of Plein and Strand Streets.
Three suspects broke into Bob's Bar in Constitution Street the previous day and stole alcohol worth R9,000.
Two of them were arrested.
Arrests were also made in connection with a burglary at Revelas Fisheries and for a house break-in on the corners of Buitengracht and Wale streets.
Two men were taken into custody for being in the possession of implements used to break into cars.
The Cape Town City Central Improvement District's Muneeb Hendricks: "We've advised businesses to remove, if possible, all display items from the windows, to remove all valuable stock and we've also placed emergency contact details in windows so that when these guys try and break into businesses, our teams are there. We've urged business owners to open cases."
