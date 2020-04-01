2 SA cruise ship passengers who travelled to Mozambican Islands have COVID-19
The first case was detected in a passenger who had travelled on a vessel that disembarked from the Port of Durban on 28 February and returned on 2 March.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that two South Africans who recently travelled on separate trips to the Mozambican Islands with MSC Cruises tested positive for COVID-19.
The first case was detected in a passenger who had travelled on a vessel that disembarked from the port of Durban on 28 February and returned on 2 March.
The second positive case was picked up in a passenger who had travelled on the MSC Orchestra, which left the Port of Durban on 13 March, a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster.
Mkhize said government has now asked Transnet and the luxury cruise company to help it trace passengers who may have come into contact with these two patients.
“We do understand that it seems like it has been a while since they disembarked but nevertheless, it is important for us to have an important stance on their whereabouts just to ensure that we can track all the individuals who have been experiencing symptoms in the promise.”
The minister said five people in the country had already died as a result of the novel coronavirus with the number of patients now at 1,353.
