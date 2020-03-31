With lockdown disrupting schooling, dept says pupils must study at home
Tuesday would have been the start of the second term but due to early closures, traditional methods of teaching have been changed to make up for lost time.
JOHANNESBURG - With the country's academic calendar disrupted by the 21-day lockdown, the Basic Education Department said pupils would have to study from home.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that her department had partnered with various entities to ensure pupils were able to study at home.
"Our curriculum experts, along with academics and NGOs in education put together a package with Vodacom and it's a brilliant programme that caters for grade R to grade 12. MTN has also come on board. The rest of the material is open source that can run on your TV and different social media platforms."
