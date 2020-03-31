WC still preparing sites to be used as COVID-19 quarantine areas

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said preparations would continue this week while several other facilities were ready.

JOHANNESBURG - Sites to be used as coronavirus quarantine areas in the Western Cape are still to be prepared and there are more in the pipeline.

With the first cases in townships and densely populated areas like Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha, government’s response to COVID-19 has shifted into a higher gear.

It worries that with thousands living close to each other in townships, the coronavirus could spread rapidly.

Winde said although they could not build facilities the size of settlements, large portions of land would be utilised.

This will include the use of tents and other government buildings.

National government has already identified sites across the province.

According to Winde, most of these sites have been prepared while several others are being equipped to meet the demand.