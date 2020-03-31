Suspected gang member arrested for drug possession in CT

The 23-year-old man was pulled over on Tuesday morning during a roadblock along the N7.

CAPE TOWN - A suspected gangster has been arrested for the possession of mandrax worth an estimated R50,000 in Cape Town.

He appeared nervous, resulting in officers searching his car. Upon doing so, they found the drugs hidden inside.

The City of Cape Town's metro police's Ruth Solomons said: “Officers engaged with the driver to check whether he had the necessary documentation t be on the road [during this COVID-19 lockdown] but he couldn’t produce any. They searched his vehicle and found 1,000 mandrax tablets and it later emerged that he had gang affiliations.”

During the same roadblock, two others were also apprehended in terms of the Disaster Management Act when they didn't have documentation or could not provide a reason why they were on the road.

All three men are being held at the Milnerton police station.