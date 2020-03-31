South Africans must cooperate with soldiers during lockdown - Mapisa-Nqakula
Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has condemned any form of abuse against citizens by deployed SANDF members.
JOHANNESBURG - Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has urged South Africans to cooperate with SANDF members while they maintain order during the national lockdown.
There have been videos widely shared online of soldiers using excessive force on citizens who allegedly contravened lockdown regulations.
Mapisa-Nqakula has condemned any form of abuse against citizens by deployed SANDF members.
She said that soldiers should refrain from such behaviour regardless of the level of provocation.
Defence spokesperson Simphiwe Dlamini said that the public had platforms where they could report soldiers committing unlawful acts.
"They are within their rights to report such instances of abuse, either to the police or the military ombudsman's office."
