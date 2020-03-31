Sassa: More beneficiaries went to post office, supermarkets for pensions

The Social Development Department has been paying grants earlier than usual this month to limit the number of people in one place, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) on Monday said it had seen an unusually high number of beneficiaries using the post office and supermarkets to withdraw their money.

The Social Development Department has been paying grants earlier than usual this month to limit the number of people in one place, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Three pensioners died on Monday while collecting their grants.

Sassa said some of its pay points in the Western Cape ran out of money because some beneficiaries who usually withdrew cash from ATM’s decided to go to the post office.

[WATCH] It appears that social distancing is temporarily suspended at the KwaMashu Superspar as shoppers and pension collectors cheer for Police Minister Bheki Cele on his oversight visit to KwaZulu-Natal. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/edc22s5wbB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 30, 2020

#LockdownSA People queuing at pay out points in Mitchell’s Plain Town Centre to people collect their social grants. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/ZQ2ODlGD7F — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 30, 2020

CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khambula said: “Because of the trust of the post office, which I wouldn’t understand because for the past two years transactions have been spread out to banks and retailers.”

She said beneficiaries needed to be educated on how their payouts worked: “It’s not panic from needing the money in their hands but I think the panic is also causing more challenges in the environment.”

Some community patrollers assigned to ensure social distancing is observed say they were not prepared for the turnout at pay points on Monday but they would try to enforce the law better on Tuesday.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.