SAPS: People living on estates & not adhering to lockdown will be arrested

There's been confusion among managing agencies around whether or not these residents are allowed limited freedom of movement inside their gated communities.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have warned citizens who live in complexes and estates that if they don't adhere to the lockdown regulations officers will be allowed in to make arrests.

The police's Vish Naidoo is firm when asked about why there seemed to be mixed messages about what can and can't be done in closely controlled areas in complexes and estates.

He said private security guards employed to keep these areas safe were in contact with the police and would be urged to give information wherever residents were found to be ignoring the strict lockdown measures.

“Because the areas are confined, they think it will be okay for them to walk or jog but the case from then to now has changed drastically.”

Naidoo said these strict measures must not be viewed as government trying to punish residents but merely as a measure to keep citizens safe during this worldwide crisis.

