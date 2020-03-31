View all in Latest
Santaco calls off national strike over lockdown public transport regulations

The regulations, which were implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), were revised with taxis now allowed to fill up to 70% of commuters.

FILE: Germiston taxi rank. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Germiston taxi rank. Picture: EWN.
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) on Tuesday called off its planned national strike over their demands for the new national lockdown regulations to be relaxed for public transport.

The taxi industry argued that they were not making any profits due to the measures. The regulations, which were implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), were revised with taxis now allowed to fill up to 70% of commuters.

Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa said: “The strike has been averted after a unanimous decision that was taken through a teleconference with all the nine chairpersons of the provinces and the national executive committee of Santaco.”

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

