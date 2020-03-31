Rand firms after trade data, stocks rise
At 1550 GMT the rand was 0.78% firmer at 17.7700 to the dollar.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed against the dollar on Tuesday as strong trade balance numbers lifted the pressure on a currency which had plunged a day earlier following a sovereign credit rating downgrade, while stocks also closed higher.
At 1550 GMT the rand was 0.78% firmer at 17.7700 to the dollar.
South Africa’s trade balance recorded a surplus of R14.15 billion ($796.55 million) in February compared with a revised R2.72 billion deficit in January, data from the revenue service showed.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a R2 billion surplus for February.
The positive trade figures were a relief for the currency, which fell to an all-time low on Monday after Moody’s downgraded South Africa’s debt to “junk” late on Friday, with market anxiety over coronavirus adding to the pressure.
Bonds also firmed, with the 10-year government bond’s yield falling 62.5 basis points to 10.965%.
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s Top-40 index rose 2.47% to 40,738.57 points and the All-Share index climbed 2.48% to 44,490.31 points.
More in Business
-
Record fuel price drop for April to kick in at midnight
-
Lockdown: Academics propose special grant for the poor
-
Govt aware of companies with fake essential service certificates - Nxesi
-
Absa to roll out debt relief for its customers
-
Sars pays out R2.4bn in tax returns in first 4 days of lockdown
-
CARTOON: Monopoly, the Quarantine Edition
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.