Ramaphosa pleads with SA to obey lockdown in wake of third COVID-19 death
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Monday night and announced yet another increase in the number of infections with the official number now at 1,326.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has pleaded with the nation to obey the lockdown laws to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 after confirmation that a third person had died from the virus in this country.
Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Monday night and announced yet another increase in the number of infections, with the official number now at 1,326.
The number of COVID-19 infections has risen by 46 over the last 24 hours, it’s one of the lowest figures since the lockdown came into effect on Friday.
However, the number of cases is expected to increase over the next few days as filed workers are deployed to residential areas to screen and trace patients during door to door visits.
Much is not known yet about the third COVID-19 patient who died only that the person was from the Free State.
There are now 34 new cases recorded in Gauteng, pushing the total number of infections in the province to 618.
The Western Cape now has 14 more positive patients, while KwaZulu-Natal has seen an increase of four.
WATCH: Ramaphosa updates South Africa on day 4 of lockdown
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
