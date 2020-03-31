Post office preferred pay point for some pensioners despite long queues

According to Sassa, they saw an unusually large number of beneficiaries using the post office to receive grants on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Pensioners at a paypoint in Soweto say they prefer getting their money from the post office this is in spite of the long waiting hours.

Tuesday is the last day that pensioners and the disabled will be able to receive their payouts before other grant beneficiaries join the queues.

An elderly woman died on Monday at the entrance of the local post office in Soweto while getting her money.

According to Sassa, they saw an unusually large number of beneficiaries using the post office to receive grants on Monday.

#SocialGrants #CoronavirusInSA Beneficiaries at the Pimville post office. Social distancing not really being observed but sanitizers have been made available. KM pic.twitter.com/UnQI4qhOIo — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 31, 2020

One woman said her grandmother was one of the pensioners who used the post office this time.

"Since she got the new increase from government, she wants all the money, so I had to come to the post office because we get the full sum, unlike going to the ATM because they deduct money for the bank charges."

This elderly woman said that she felt safer at this venue.

"The post office is convenient for me, it's nearer for me rather than going to the mall where there's a crowd."

The queues at the post office are visibly shorter than yesterday and marshalls said they expected the lines to be shorter by midday.