Post office preferred pay point for some pensioners despite long queues
According to Sassa, they saw an unusually large number of beneficiaries using the post office to receive grants on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Pensioners at a paypoint in Soweto say they prefer getting their money from the post office this is in spite of the long waiting hours.
Tuesday is the last day that pensioners and the disabled will be able to receive their payouts before other grant beneficiaries join the queues.
An elderly woman died on Monday at the entrance of the local post office in Soweto while getting her money.
According to Sassa, they saw an unusually large number of beneficiaries using the post office to receive grants on Monday.
#SocialGrants #CoronavirusInSA Beneficiaries at the Pimville post office. Social distancing not really being observed but sanitizers have been made available. KM pic.twitter.com/UnQI4qhOIo— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 31, 2020
One woman said her grandmother was one of the pensioners who used the post office this time.
"Since she got the new increase from government, she wants all the money, so I had to come to the post office because we get the full sum, unlike going to the ATM because they deduct money for the bank charges."
This elderly woman said that she felt safer at this venue.
"The post office is convenient for me, it's nearer for me rather than going to the mall where there's a crowd."
The queues at the post office are visibly shorter than yesterday and marshalls said they expected the lines to be shorter by midday.
More in Local
-
Medical supplies running out globally, making it difficult to help SA - GotG
-
Health officials test Alex residents after man tests positive for COVID-19
-
With lockdown disrupting schooling, dept says pupils must study at home
-
FACT CHECK: Mzwandile Masina incorrect about COVID-19 ‘vaccine’
-
Absa to roll out debt relief for its customers
-
Sars pays out R2.4bn in tax returns in first 4 days of lockdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.