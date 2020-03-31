Pensioners to use grants to buy masks to prevent them contracting COVID-19

This is the last day pensioners and people with disabilities can collect their grants before other beneficiaries join the queues.

JOHANNESBURG - Some pensioners have told Eyewitness News they'll be using this month's social grants to buy things to protect them from contracting the coronavirus.

This is the last day pensioners and people with disabilities can collect their grants before other beneficiaries join the queues.

Their grants were released earlier this than usual this month to avoid large numbers at pay points.

#SocialGrants #CoronavirusInSA Beneficiaries at the Pimville post office. Social distancing not really being observed but sanitizers have been made available. KM pic.twitter.com/UnQI4qhOIo — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 31, 2020

This is the last day pensioners and people with disabilities can collect their grants before the other beneficiaries join the queues.

Their grants were released earlier this month to avoid large numbers at pay points.

Out of the pensioners who were seated in queues at the Orlando Post Office only three had masks on.

One woman said she didn’t leave the house without a mask: “To prevent myself from getting the coronavirus and also prevent from spreading it to other people.”

A man said he also wanted to wear a mask and gloves: “I didn’t have money to buy masks, but I will buy them after I am finished here.”

Community patrollers who were on duty say they have been struggling to ensure that pensioners comply with social distancing.

They hope to do a better job on Tuesday.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.