Pensioners to use grants to buy masks to prevent them contracting COVID-19
This is the last day pensioners and people with disabilities can collect their grants before other beneficiaries join the queues.
JOHANNESBURG - Some pensioners have told Eyewitness News they'll be using this month's social grants to buy things to protect them from contracting the coronavirus.
This is the last day pensioners and people with disabilities can collect their grants before other beneficiaries join the queues.
Their grants were released earlier this than usual this month to avoid large numbers at pay points.
#SocialGrants #CoronavirusInSA Beneficiaries at the Pimville post office. Social distancing not really being observed but sanitizers have been made available. KM pic.twitter.com/UnQI4qhOIo— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 31, 2020
This is the last day pensioners and people with disabilities can collect their grants before the other beneficiaries join the queues.
Their grants were released earlier this month to avoid large numbers at pay points.
Out of the pensioners who were seated in queues at the Orlando Post Office only three had masks on.
One woman said she didn’t leave the house without a mask: “To prevent myself from getting the coronavirus and also prevent from spreading it to other people.”
A man said he also wanted to wear a mask and gloves: “I didn’t have money to buy masks, but I will buy them after I am finished here.”
Community patrollers who were on duty say they have been struggling to ensure that pensioners comply with social distancing.
They hope to do a better job on Tuesday.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
WC still preparing sites to be used as COVID-19 quarantine areas
-
SAPS: People living on estates & not adhering to lockdown will be arrested
-
Life for eThekwini homeless more bearable amid COVID-19 lockdown
-
Man repatriated from Wuhan warns SA to take lockdown seriously
-
COVID-19 outbreak in SA's townships spells trouble, says health expert
-
Ramaphosa pleads with SA to obey lockdown in wake of third COVID-19 death
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.