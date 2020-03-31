Pandor set to announce whether govt will assist South Africans stranded abroad
South Africans have been left stranded in other countries as a result of airlines shutting operations as an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor is expected to announce soon whether government will assist South Africans stranded in other countries as a result of airlines shutting operations.
This has been triggered by lockdown regulations implemented by many nations as an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Here on home soil, the country is on day 5 of the nationwide shut down announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.
From Morocco, Qatar to the UK and Ghana, many South Africans have been stranded.
Many of them had to spend nights at airports hoping government sends them some help.
The International Relations Department’s Lunga Ngqengelele said no decision had been made yet on whether the South Africans will be assisted.
"There's been no decision taken on bringing them home but part of the process is to look at all the decisions possible that need to be taken."
But he said that the minister had directed ambassadors to check how many South Africans were stranded overseas and would announce how government would help them soon.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health please visit: https://sacoronavirus.co.za/
