Over 500 complaints lodged for excessive pricing since lockdown started

The Competition Commission said the majority of these complaints related to essential products including hand sanitisers and face masks, among others.

FILE: A nearly empty shelf of hand sanitiser at a pharmacy in Johannesburg. Picture: EWN
FILE: A nearly empty shelf of hand sanitiser at a pharmacy in Johannesburg. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission on Tuesday said it had received over 500 complaints about excessive pricing since the start of the 21 days national lockdown.

The commission said the majority of these complaints related to essential products including hand sanitisers and face masks, among others.

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel gazetted several regulations to enable firms to cooperate and deal with anti-competitive conduct during this period.

The Competition Commission’s spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said the complaints were being investigated.

“One, we are going to force the companies to stop where we find that they’re in breach of the act. Two, we are going to prosecute where we have to prosecute and fine those who are found guilty,” Ngwema said.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

