View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
Go

Netcare to treat state patients diagnosed with COVID-19 at its facilities

Netcare Group CEO, Dr Richard Friedland, said they were committed to assisting government in containing the spread of the pandemic.

FILE: Netcare Milpark hospital. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Netcare Milpark hospital. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
13 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Private hospital group Netcare will treat state patients diagnosed with COVID-19 at its healthcare facilities.

These patients, the hospital group said, would be pre-authorised on a case-by-case-basis.

Netcare Group CEO, Dr Richard Friedland, said they were committed to assisting government in containing the spread of the pandemic.

"We will treat public patients who are suffering from COVID-19 on a cost-recovery basis, in other words, not making any profit whatsoever."

Friedland said they had to date spent R150 million to enhance their facilities' readiness to treat COVID-19 cases.

"Purchasing ventilators, special UV light robots to disinfect our wards, special filtration filters and a whole myriad of equipment to make sure that we're able to treat these patients but most importantly to ensure that our healthcare workers, our nurses and our doctors are kept safe."

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA