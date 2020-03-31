UPDATE: COVID-19 deaths at 5, cases at 1,353 in SA
He has been addressing the media in Durban.
DURBAN - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday said the number of COVID-19 deaths in South Africa now stood at five
“At this stage, we have the number of coronavirus confirmed cases standing at 1,353, which is an increase of about 46 from the last reported figure yesterday.”
The minister gave a breakdown of the cases: “This gives us 633 cases in Gauteng - which is the highest, 325 in the Western Cape, 179 in KwaZulu-Natal, 74 in the Free State, eight in the North West, 12 in Mpumalanga, 14 in Limpopo and 12 in Eastern Cape and six in Northern Cape. We still have the unallocated cases.”
Mkhize said the number of tests conducted had also gone up.
“The total number of people that have been up to date is about 39,500.”
The minister said the people who had died from coronavirus were a 48-year-old woman with underlying issues and a 74-year-old man both from KwaZulu-Natal, an 85-year-old man from the Free State, a Gauteng man, and a 46-year-old woman with chronic asthma from the Western Cape.
