Medical supplies running out globally, making it difficult to help SA - GotG
Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said this problem was worsened by an increase in pharmaceutical products as unscrupulous suppliers had taken advantage of the pandemic.
DURBAN - Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said medical supplies and equipment were running out globally, making it difficult for South Africa to get the resources it needed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Sooliman said this problem was worsened by an increase in pharmaceutical products as unscrupulous suppliers had taken advantage of the pandemic.
Sooliman has appealed to South Africans to adhere to calls of social distancing and hygiene as the country would not be able to afford mass infections.
Sooliman said the majority of hospitals in the country could not meet their current demand.
He said richer countries were being prioritised by medical suppliers.
Sooliman said that despite the challenges, he was optimistic that the world would be able to overcome COVID-19.
He said next week, the organisation would receive new test kits, which would allow it to test people and get results within 45 minutes.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
