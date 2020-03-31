Masuku: Several buildings identified for those who can’t self-isolate at home
Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said state-owned entities had made their buildings available to help government to deal with the possible influx of coronavirus cases.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department on Tuesday said it was prepared to accommodate those who had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) but could not self-isolate at home.
Masuku said several buildings were earmarked for quarantine areas in the province. He said Premier David Makhura would make an announcement soon on a central facility.
“We are setting up a bigger facility, which the premier will announce at the right time, which would have all the facilities that are required in terms of isolation, quarantining, including hospitalisation if we need more capacity,” he said.
Masuku said there was no need to have make-shift tents and marquees to cater for the possible influx of positive cases where people could not afford to self-isolate at home.
WATCH: COVID-19 tests in Alexandra
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
