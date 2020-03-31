SA man repatriated from Wuhan warns nation to take lockdown seriously
Mvuyisi Nkcosolwana-Vili was in China when the city of Wuhan became the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.
JOHANNESBURG - A man who has recently been repatriated from Wuhan has warned South Africans that there will be a great catastrophe if people are not going to adhere to the lockdown regulations.
Mvuyisi Nkcosolwana-Vili was in China when the city of Wuhan became the epicentre of the outbreak.
He was forced to stay indoors for two months in the Chinese city in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Upon arrival in his home country, he was again placed under lockdown at the Ranch Hotel in Limpopo until the group tested negative last week.
He is now under a third lockdown as part of the national state of disaster declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Nkcosolwana-Vili said that COVID-19 lockdowns must be taken extremely seriously.
"We are a nation that wants to see death before we take things seriously, this is going to be a catastrophe. It's going to be a very big disaster. In Wuhan, we have seen it, we saw the Chinese government took time to lockdown because they thought that it was going to be an infection that they could ignore."
WATCH: South Africans repatriated from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan land in Polokwane
More in Local
-
Pensioners to use grants to buy masks to prevent them contracting COVID-19
-
Life for eThekwini homeless more bearable amid COVID-19 lockdown
-
COVID-19 outbreak in SA's townships spells trouble, says health expert
-
Ramaphosa pleads with SA to obey lockdown in wake of third COVID-19 death
-
Long queues, frustration awaits pensioners collecting Sassa payouts
-
South Africans must cooperate with soldiers during lockdown - Mapisa-Nqakula
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.