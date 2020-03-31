SA man repatriated from Wuhan warns nation to take lockdown seriously

Mvuyisi Nkcosolwana-Vili was in China when the city of Wuhan became the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

JOHANNESBURG - A man who has recently been repatriated from Wuhan has warned South Africans that there will be a great catastrophe if people are not going to adhere to the lockdown regulations.

He was forced to stay indoors for two months in the Chinese city in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Upon arrival in his home country, he was again placed under lockdown at the Ranch Hotel in Limpopo until the group tested negative last week.

He is now under a third lockdown as part of the national state of disaster declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Nkcosolwana-Vili said that COVID-19 lockdowns must be taken extremely seriously.

"We are a nation that wants to see death before we take things seriously, this is going to be a catastrophe. It's going to be a very big disaster. In Wuhan, we have seen it, we saw the Chinese government took time to lockdown because they thought that it was going to be an infection that they could ignore."

