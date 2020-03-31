Long queues, frustration awaits pensioners collecting Sassa payouts
On Monday, there was chaos outside Mitchells Plain's Town Centre when pay points struggled to accommodate the masses.
CAPE TOWN - Another long wait for social grants payouts is expected in the Western Cape on Tuesday, amid the national COVID-19 lockdown, which enters its fifth day.
The elderly and those with disabilities have been prioritised with regards to payouts.
#LockdownSA Some Khayelitsha residents are still joining the queue at shops in Site B. KB pic.twitter.com/DHKEblSxGw— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 30, 2020
Five people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mitchells Plain.
Frustrated at the long wait, elderly grant beneficiaries said they did not feel like much of a priority.
"They could have let al lthe people go in and then divide them. Why do we have these long, long queues? We must also go shopping, we Sassa people also need food."
Queues of thousands snaked around buildings, as people stood for hours in lines as long as 200 metres.
#LockdownSA People queuing at pay out points in Mitchell’s Plain Town Centre to people collect their social grants. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/ZQ2ODlGD7F— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 30, 2020
Some had masks and gloves, while others had none.
In this area, there were no clear markings for social distancing, so people stood close to each other in the queue.
#LockdownSA A very frustrated pensioner in Mitchell’s Plain in the SASSA queue. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/rjXWlJTlOr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 30, 2020
A 79-year-old on crutches stood in a queue for more than six hours.
She was tired, hungry and her feet were sore.
"The queue was down at the gate, as you enter the premises but you had to stand in it and wait your turn."
Officers, including SANDF soldiers, patrolled the crowded and busy area.
