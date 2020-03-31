Lockdown: Academics propose special grant for the poor
The academics wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa calling for all evictions due to failure to meet rent obligations to be banned during the 21 days nationwide lockdown period.
JOHANNESBURG – As government implemented measures to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the local economy, a group of academics is on Tuesday proposing a special R1,000 monthly grant for poor households and individuals.
One of the academics is senior lecturer at Wits University’s School of Business Sciences Lumkile Mondi.
“We are saying in addition to all the support that has come through, government and our social partners, we perhaps need to address the others who might be missed ... so we may capture everyone who may not have access to any sources of income,” Mondi said.
Some of the measures implemented by government included a Solidarity Fund to help small businesses and tax relief for those earning less than R7,500.
Some municipalities were also dropping food packages to poor households and banks were now offering payment holidays for its customers.
Listen to Lumkile Mondi’s interview on Radio 702 below:
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
