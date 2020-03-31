Hillbrow residents complain about ‘heavy-handed' police behaviour

Since last week, police have been hard at work trying to ensure that residents comply with the lockdown regulations in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa's directive.

HILLBROW - Some residents of Hillbrow have complained about what they call the heavy-handed behaviour of the police.

Police have been battling for a number of days to make sure residents stay in their homes.

Some stubborn residents were still walking in the streets on Monday, forcing police to act.

Late in the afternoon, the army was deployed and has been conducting stop and search operations demanding to see essential service permits from individuals and motorists.

In some instances, police used sjamboks to disperse crowds.

One resident said he welcomed the move by law enforcement officers but said he was opposed to the tactics they used.

The army is expected to stay in the area for some time.

