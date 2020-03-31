Health officials test Alex residents after man tests positive for COVID-19

The man left Gauteng while waiting for his results ignoring instructions from officials but has since been located and quarantined in Limpopo.

ALEXANDRA - The Gauteng government has deployed a team of health workers to the Stjwetla information settlement to test people for COVID-19.

This after one of the residents of tested positive for coronavirus.

Health officials are hard at work here at the Stjwetla informal settlement in Alexandra testing neighbours of the man who tested positive for COVID-19.

People in the settlement seemed to be cooperating.

The infected individual had been staying with a group of nine people who have now been quarantined.

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku explained how the process is unfolding.

“It will give us a sense of relief if it comes out negative but if it comes out positive, then we will need to do a contaminatory approach.”

Stjwetla is one of the densely populated settlements in the province with residents sharing chemical toilets and shacks built very close to one another, making social distancing a major challenge.

