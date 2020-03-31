Health officials test Alex residents after man tests positive for COVID-19
The man left Gauteng while waiting for his results ignoring instructions from officials but has since been located and quarantined in Limpopo.
ALEXANDRA - The Gauteng government has deployed a team of health workers to the Stjwetla information settlement to test people for COVID-19.
This after one of the residents of tested positive for coronavirus.
The man left Gauteng while waiting for his results ignoring instructions from officials but has since been located and quarantined in Limpopo.
Health officials are hard at work here at the Stjwetla informal settlement in Alexandra testing neighbours of the man who tested positive for COVID-19.
People in the settlement seemed to be cooperating.
The infected individual had been staying with a group of nine people who have now been quarantined.
Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku explained how the process is unfolding.
“It will give us a sense of relief if it comes out negative but if it comes out positive, then we will need to do a contaminatory approach.”
Stjwetla is one of the densely populated settlements in the province with residents sharing chemical toilets and shacks built very close to one another, making social distancing a major challenge.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
PAUL MASHATILE: The artillery being used by SA in the fight against COVID-19
-
Medical supplies running out globally, making it difficult to help SA - GotG
-
With lockdown disrupting schooling, dept says pupils must study at home
-
FACT CHECK: Mzwandile Masina incorrect about COVID-19 ‘vaccine’
-
Absa to roll out debt relief for its customers
-
Sars pays out R2.4bn in tax returns in first 4 days of lockdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.