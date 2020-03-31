Govt aware of companies with fake essential service certificates - Nxesi
The minister said this was a major problem and he was in contact with police on how to clamp down on this.
PRETORIA - Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi on Tuesday said the government was aware of companies that had obtained fraudulent essential service certificates.
Nxesi said this was a major problem and he was in contact with police on how to clamp down on this. He briefed the media in Pretoria on the latest plans by government to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Nxesi said unscrupulous employers and companies were trying to cheat the system and keep their employees at work for the duration of the 21 days national lockdown.
“As a department, we have issued a directive explaining the process to be followed and the kind of benefits employees will be entitled to,” Nxesi said.
The minister said they had also received complaints from workers that employers wanted them to take unpaid leave during this period.
“This is a unique situation that requires all of us to act in a manner that promotes social solidarity.”
Nxesi said employers who broke the rules would be fined or arrested.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Business
-
Absa to roll out debt relief for its customers
-
Sars pays out R2.4bn in tax returns in first 4 days of lockdown
-
CARTOON: Monopoly, the Quarantine Edition
-
Solidarity Relief fund 'can't provide relief' for SMMEs
-
Facebook offers $100m to help virus-hit news media
-
Johnson & Johnson says testing of coronavirus vaccine to begin by September
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.