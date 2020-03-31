Govt aware of companies with fake essential service certificates - Nxesi

The minister said this was a major problem and he was in contact with police on how to clamp down on this.

PRETORIA - Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi on Tuesday said the government was aware of companies that had obtained fraudulent essential service certificates.

Nxesi said this was a major problem and he was in contact with police on how to clamp down on this. He briefed the media in Pretoria on the latest plans by government to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Nxesi said unscrupulous employers and companies were trying to cheat the system and keep their employees at work for the duration of the 21 days national lockdown.

“As a department, we have issued a directive explaining the process to be followed and the kind of benefits employees will be entitled to,” Nxesi said.

The minister said they had also received complaints from workers that employers wanted them to take unpaid leave during this period.

“This is a unique situation that requires all of us to act in a manner that promotes social solidarity.”

Nxesi said employers who broke the rules would be fined or arrested.

