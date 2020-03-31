Gauteng officials visit family of pensioner who died while collecting grant
Ellen Mbhele (66) collapsed after she got off a taxi at the Pimville Post Office on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – Acting Gauteng Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday visited the family of a pensioner who died while collecting her social grant.
Acting social development MEC Panyaza Lesufi is being briefed before he meets with the family of Ellen Mbhele who died just outside a Sassa pay point yesterday. KM pic.twitter.com/tjKQbYWUh5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 31, 2020
Ellen Mbhele (66) collapsed after she got off a taxi at the Pimville Post Office on Monday. She was among the thousands of beneficiaries who went to collect their social grants two days earlier than usual.
#SocialGrants #CoronavirusInSA Beneficiaries at the Pimville post office. Social distancing not really being observed but sanitizers have been made available. KM pic.twitter.com/UnQI4qhOIo— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 31, 2020
Lesufi said they were providing support to Mbhele’s family.
“She was coming to collect her social grant and, unfortunately, it was not collected. We are putting a system to ensure that that grant is paid to the family [and] we really believe that we should assist the family to have closure… we have made our team available to speak to the family,” he said.
Three people lost their lives nationwide on Monday while collecting their social grants.
