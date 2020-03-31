View all in Latest
Gauteng officials visit family of pensioner who died while collecting grant

Ellen Mbhele (66) collapsed after she got off a taxi at the Pimville Post Office on Monday.

Acting Gauteng Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi on 31 March 2020 met with the family of Ellen Mbhele (66) who died just outside a Sassa pay point in Pimville, Soweto, on 30 March 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
Acting Gauteng Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi on 31 March 2020 met with the family of Ellen Mbhele (66) who died just outside a Sassa pay point in Pimville, Soweto, on 30 March 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Acting Gauteng Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday visited the family of a pensioner who died while collecting her social grant.

Ellen Mbhele (66) collapsed after she got off a taxi at the Pimville Post Office on Monday. She was among the thousands of beneficiaries who went to collect their social grants two days earlier than usual.

Lesufi said they were providing support to Mbhele’s family.

“She was coming to collect her social grant and, unfortunately, it was not collected. We are putting a system to ensure that that grant is paid to the family [and] we really believe that we should assist the family to have closure… we have made our team available to speak to the family,” he said.

Three people lost their lives nationwide on Monday while collecting their social grants.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

