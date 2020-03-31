Ekurhuleni Metro cop, security guard due in court over Vosloorus man's murder

They are alleged to have followed the man all the way home where he was shot several times following an altercation on the street where he is said to have been drinking alcohol with others against lockdown regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - An Ekurhuleni Metro Police official and a security officer are expected to appear in the Boksburg magistrates court on Tuesday morning following the murder of a Vosloorus man on Sunday.

Sibusiso Amos’s family described him as the ideal uncle.

Despite the grief in her swollen eyes and overall discomfort at having to talk of her brother in the past tense, Thembikayise Amos was overcome by warmth and a faint smile when she talked about her brother.

"He was the uncle. He would wake up at 4.30am, clean the yard, clean the house, make sure the gate was open for the kids to go to school."

WATCH: Metro police officer, security guard, arrested for Vosloorus man’s killing

Although the family does not dispute that Amos could have been part of a group of men who clashed with police at a nearby tavern before the commotion started, they are still puzzled by how he was killed.

"He was beyond being logical. He just shot at him, at really close range as I was standing behind him."

Thembikayise Amos explained that she was standing right behind him as the bullets hit his body.

Having stayed home since the lockdown was implemented, now Thembikayise said that the prevention of COVID-19 was a secondary priority in her life.

To add to the Amos family’s woes is the fact that African grieving processes involve a lot of physical interaction.

By Monday afternoon, the home was flooded by neighbours and relatives whose main concern was to comfort the grieving, with COVID-19 prevention measures no longer a priority as funeral arrangements now had to be made.

