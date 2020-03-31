CSIR, govt team up to track geographical spread of COVID-19 in SA

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Department of Science and Innovation will streamline the data.

CAPE TOWN - Government is improving its overview of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak with the development of a fine-tuned dashboard.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Department of Science and Innovation will streamline the data. The information will help government’s COVID-19 national command council better manage the pandemic.

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Blade Nzimande said the platform would paint a single picture of the COVID-19 pandemic in South Africa.

“We have set up what you can call a dashboard that we feed data into such we’re then able to know which part of the country right up to even street level, just to trace and check where coronavirus is concentrated and how it is changing over time,” Nzimande said.

The minister said they had also rolled out a campaign that would help officials better navigate government’s COVID-19 awareness campaigns.

“One of the biggest challenges we face is that some people do not believe that this thing is serious, others use all sorts of other explanations. So, we need to know so that we are able to have education and other programs to inform people properly,” he said.

The government is set to roll out mass screening, testing, and COVID-19 management drive that would see 10,000 field workers go door-to-door to curb the spread of the disease.

