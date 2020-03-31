Case of Vosloorus man murdered during lockdown patrols postponed

The men are accused of murdering Sibusiso Amos at his home in Vosloorus during lockdown patrols in the area on Sunday.

VOSLOORUS - The court case involving an Ekurhuleni metro police officer and a private security official has been postponed to 8 April following a brief appearance on Tuesday afternoon.

The men are accused of murdering Sibusiso Amos at his home in Vosloorus during lockdown patrols in the area on Sunday.

They also face four attempted murder charges after three children and an adult were injured during the shooting. Five extra charges were added to the docket.

The Boksburg Magistrates Court postponed the matter to allow the State time to prepare its case at which point the accused would also get a chance to apply for bail.

Although two men were arrested for the shooting, only the private security official Siphiwe Ndlovu appeared in court.

Additional to the murder and multiple attempted murder charges, Ndlovu is facing seven other accusations including unlawful possession of a shotgun and the unlawful possession of ammunition.

EWN takes you inside the home of the 40 year old man who was gunned down by police and other security officials in #Vosloorus during #Covid19inSA #lockdown enforcement yesterday. Here, @ThetoThakane stands on the veranda where the man died on the 3rd day of the lockdown. pic.twitter.com/UDS06zPHNI — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 30, 2020

The men are alleged to have chased Amos all the way to his home where they proceeded to fire at him with live ammunition.

Amos was part of a group of men who were dispersed for drinking alcohol publicly, a contravention of the national lockdown rules. However, according to statements provided to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, the group of men clashed with the officials.