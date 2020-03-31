View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
Go

Case of Vosloorus man murdered during lockdown patrols postponed

The men are accused of murdering Sibusiso Amos at his home in Vosloorus during lockdown patrols in the area on Sunday.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
18 minutes ago

VOSLOORUS - The court case involving an Ekurhuleni metro police officer and a private security official has been postponed to 8 April following a brief appearance on Tuesday afternoon.

The men are accused of murdering Sibusiso Amos at his home in Vosloorus during lockdown patrols in the area on Sunday.

They also face four attempted murder charges after three children and an adult were injured during the shooting. Five extra charges were added to the docket.

The Boksburg Magistrates Court postponed the matter to allow the State time to prepare its case at which point the accused would also get a chance to apply for bail.

Although two men were arrested for the shooting, only the private security official Siphiwe Ndlovu appeared in court.

Additional to the murder and multiple attempted murder charges, Ndlovu is facing seven other accusations including unlawful possession of a shotgun and the unlawful possession of ammunition.

The men are alleged to have chased Amos all the way to his home where they proceeded to fire at him with live ammunition.

Amos was part of a group of men who were dispersed for drinking alcohol publicly, a contravention of the national lockdown rules. However, according to statements provided to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, the group of men clashed with the officials.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA