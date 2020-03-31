At least 9 Alex residents quarantined after contact with COVID-19 patient
Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said a team would visit Alexandra on Tuesday morning where the man who tested positive resides to test several people who may have come into contact with him.
JOHANNESBURG - At least nine Alexandra residents have now been placed under quarantine after they came into contact with a community member who tested positive for COVID-19.
The man disobeyed strict instructions from health workers who told him to go into self-isolation while awaiting test results and instead, he travelled to Limpopo.
The police were then roped in to track down the man who was now under quarantine at a facility in that province.
It’s understood that the man used public transport when he fled to Limpopo while heath officials waited for his test results to come back.
Masuku said that door-to-door testing would also be carried out in Limpopo.
"We will start the process with the people who were travelling with him, wherever they are in Limpopo."
On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a major campaign to improve the testing for coronavirus cases, confirming 10,000 field workers would be deployed to go door-to-door.
Masuku said that in Gauteng where the province was overpopulated, the elderly and those who showed symptoms would be prioritised.
WATCH: Ramaphosa updates South Africa on day 4 of lockdown
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
