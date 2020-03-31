4 men arrested in Strandfontein after 3 bodies found in vehicle

Law enforcement officers were patrolling along Lukannon Drive in the Bay View section of Strandfontein on Tuesday morning when they spotted a suspicious vehicle.

CAPE TOWN - The bodies of three men have been found in a vehicle in Strandfontein.

Officers saw four men walking towards the ocean and approached them.

Upon checking their vehicle, officials made a gruesome discovery.

The City of Cape Town's Wayne Dyason: "On checking the vehicle, they found the bodies of two adult males covered with blankets. Further investigation revealed another male body in the bakkie. The four males were immediately arrested. This stretch of coastline is well known for the dumping of bodies. The scene has been handed over to the SAPS."