Zulu: Day one of social grant payouts going smoothly

Several steps have been taken to ensure social distancing, with grocery trollies being placed between people to ensure a meter distance between those who queue for grants.

Social distancing is enforced at a shopping centre where social grant recipients are collecting their payouts on 30 March 2020. Picture: @The_DSD/Twitter
Social distancing is enforced at a shopping centre where social grant recipients are collecting their payouts on 30 March 2020. Picture: @The_DSD/Twitter
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said that so far, the first day of the early distribution of social grants was going smoothly.

The minister visited several pay points in Alexandra and in Soweto to assess the process.

Several steps have been taken to ensure social distancing, with grocery trollies being placed between people to ensure a meter distance between those who queue for grants.

Zulu said she was pleased with the process so far: “The queues also inside the post offices are also being very well-managed. The marshals are doing very well. We also thought it would be a good idea to get them to rotate, to borrow us trolleys, so we can put trolleys between people to keep the social distance.”

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

