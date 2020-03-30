Zulu: Day one of social grant payouts going smoothly
Several steps have been taken to ensure social distancing, with grocery trollies being placed between people to ensure a meter distance between those who queue for grants.
JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said that so far, the first day of the early distribution of social grants was going smoothly.
The minister visited several pay points in Alexandra and in Soweto to assess the process.
Several steps have been taken to ensure social distancing, with grocery trollies being placed between people to ensure a meter distance between those who queue for grants.
Zulu said she was pleased with the process so far: “The queues also inside the post offices are also being very well-managed. The marshals are doing very well. We also thought it would be a good idea to get them to rotate, to borrow us trolleys, so we can put trolleys between people to keep the social distance.”
Minister @LindiweZulu and the Acting MEC for the Department of Social Development in Gauteng, @Lesufi, are visiting @OfficialSASSA paypoints around Gauteng to ensure that precautions are in place for the protection of beneficiaries against #COVID19. @SAgovnews @nda_rsa pic.twitter.com/6D98y441pH— Social Development (@The_DSD) March 30, 2020
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.
More in Local
-
[SPONSORED CONTENT] Introducing paperless delivery of your licence disc
-
Cogta: Impact of COVID-19 crisis on communities highlights slow service delivery
-
Gauteng police have their hands full trying to enforce lockdown - Mawela
-
Zandspruit residents: 'If COVID-19 comes, we'll die - we are forgotten'
-
Health workers to be prioritised for flu vaccine in light of COVID-19
-
Gauteng COVID-19 patient in ICU improving - MEC Masuku
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.