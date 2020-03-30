Zulu: Day one of social grant payouts going smoothly

Several steps have been taken to ensure social distancing, with grocery trollies being placed between people to ensure a meter distance between those who queue for grants.

JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said that so far, the first day of the early distribution of social grants was going smoothly.

The minister visited several pay points in Alexandra and in Soweto to assess the process.

Several steps have been taken to ensure social distancing, with grocery trollies being placed between people to ensure a meter distance between those who queue for grants.

Zulu said she was pleased with the process so far: “The queues also inside the post offices are also being very well-managed. The marshals are doing very well. We also thought it would be a good idea to get them to rotate, to borrow us trolleys, so we can put trolleys between people to keep the social distance.”

Minister @LindiweZulu and the Acting MEC for the Department of Social Development in Gauteng, @Lesufi, are visiting @OfficialSASSA paypoints around Gauteng to ensure that precautions are in place for the protection of beneficiaries against #COVID19. @SAgovnews @nda_rsa pic.twitter.com/6D98y441pH — Social Development (@The_DSD) March 30, 2020

