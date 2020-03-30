Ramaphosa: 3 COVID-19 deaths recorded in SA, with 1,326 cases

He is expected to discuss the lockdown and measures to stop COVID-19 following Sunday's national command council meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said as of Monday night, the number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa were at 1,326 cases while the virus has claimed three lives so far.

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa gives COVID-19 lockdown update