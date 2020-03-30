Two elders die while collecting their grants

Recipients have been receiving their grants early this month to help them cope with the COVID-19 lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has confirmed that two elderly grant recipients have died while receiving their social grants on Monday.

This has seen long queues at some centres.

Sassa CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khambula confirmed the deaths to 702's Joanne Joseph.

“We’ve received reports of two deaths that have happened, one on Pimville and another in Cape Town. I’d like to send my condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones.”

The circumstances surrounding their deaths is unclear at this stage.

“There is a lot of panic and fear that is experienced by the elderly who went out today,” Memela-Khambula added.

