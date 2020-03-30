View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 39°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Two elders die while collecting their grants

Recipients have been receiving their grants early this month to help them cope with the COVID-19 lockdown.

The elderly practice social distancing while waiting to collect their Sassa grants from Diepsloot mall.Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
The elderly practice social distancing while waiting to collect their Sassa grants from Diepsloot mall.Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has confirmed that two elderly grant recipients have died while receiving their social grants on Monday.

Recipients have been receiving their grants early this month to help them cope with the COVID-19 lockdown.

This has seen long queues at some centres.

Sassa CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khambula confirmed the deaths to 702's Joanne Joseph.

“We’ve received reports of two deaths that have happened, one on Pimville and another in Cape Town. I’d like to send my condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones.”

Listen to the audio below for more:

The circumstances surrounding their deaths is unclear at this stage.

“There is a lot of panic and fear that is experienced by the elderly who went out today,” Memela-Khambula added.

GALLERY: Day 4 of lockdown from the skies

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA