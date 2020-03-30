Taxi, bus restrictions relaxed for Sassa grant recipients during lockdown

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula made the announcement on Sunday to ease public transport restrictions in order to accommodate grant beneficiaries over the next few days.

JOHANNESBURG - Taxis and buses will be allowed to operate throughout the day this week to allow people to get to Sassa pay points.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula made the announcement on Sunday to ease public transport restrictions in order to accommodate grant beneficiaries over the next few days.

Operating hours will be from 5am until 8pm in the evening. However, the minister said that social distancing between commuters would still need to be maintained.

Mbalula also stressed that grant recipients would have to carry their IDs and Sassa cards when travelling.

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.