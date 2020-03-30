Sibanye-Stillwater to declare force majeure on platinum output
“We are unable to supply (customers) with metal because now our operations have closed down so we will have to declare force majeure,” said Sibanye spokesman James Wellsted, adding that demand from automotive customers had fallen.
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON - Platinum producer Sibanye-Stillwater said on Monday it would declare force majeure on supply contracts for platinum group metals after it temporarily closed its local mines to comply with a three-week national lockdown.
