SA records second COVID-19 death, cases jump to 1,280

In the latest death, a 74-year-old man passed away in ICU at a private hospital in KwaZulu-Natal just days after testing positive.

covid-19-health-sector-department-doctor-hospital-coronavirus-pandemic-123rf
covid-19-health-sector-department-doctor-hospital-coronavirus-pandemic-123rf
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - On day four of the nationwide lockdown, South Africans are waking up to the news of at least 93 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus, along with confirmation of a second death.

The official number of coronavirus patients now stands at 1,280 as more test results come back from the laboratories.

In the latest death, a 74-year-old man passed away in ICU at a private hospital in KwaZulu-Natal just days after testing positive.

The latest patient to succumb to COVID-19 was a man who recently returned from the Kruger National Park and presented with flu-like symptoms.

His test results confirmed that he had the coronavirus on Friday, the first day of the national lockdown.

Health records showed he also had skin cancer.

Experts said that the elderly and those with underlying health conditions were most at risk when it comes to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus patients around the country has increased since last night by 93.

Gauteng still accounts for the majority of cases with 584, followed by the Western Cape with 310.

KwaZulu-Natal is treating 167 cases.

Timeline

