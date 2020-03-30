Ramaphosa: Repatriated Wuhan group proof that lockdowns work
The group of more than 100 students will be going home to their loved ones after being quarantined at the Ranch Resort outside Polokwane for 14 days.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the large group of South Africans brought home from Wuhan, China were proof that lockdowns do work.
The group of more than 100 students will be going home to their loved ones after being quarantined at the Ranch Resort outside Polokwane for 14 days.
They’ve all tested negative for COVID-19 and the resort has been declared a green zone.
The group first lived under lockdown for 51 days in China before they were repatriated and now, they'll join the rest of us on day four of South Africa's lockdown.
Ramaphosa met with the students and the team that brought them home at the Ranch.
“If we ever have evangelists of a lockdown, you are our evangelists, because you, more than anybody else, have seen that a lockdown does work.”
WATCH: South Africans in China: All going back to normal, you just have to listen to government
Timeline
