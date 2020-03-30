Police hunt suspects after Pietermaritzburg woman (75) rape, killed – Cele
Officials said the body of the late Genzeni Zuma was found by one of her grandchildren on Sunday morning.
DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday said police were working very hard to find the men who raped and murdered a 75-year-old woman from Pietermaritzburg.
It's understood that the suspects posed as members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) tasked with sanitising homes in the Sweetwaters area of Pietermaritzburg in order to gain entry to her home on Saturday evening.
Cele said police were looking into the incident.
“I think we do have information about the situation and we are looking for the suspects,” he said.
#Covid19inSA Cele says the lack of of social distancing at the shop is not desirable but he’s commended the shop management, saying they are managing the situation well. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/YOIIYvLZOr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 30, 2020
The minister appealed to families to exercise caution during the period.
“Police and soldiers can’t be knocking at your door at night to come and sanitise your home. Communities and families should take issue of this,” Cele said.
Cele said despite criminals taking advantage of the lockdown, the crime rate in the country had dropped since Friday.
To track the latest developments around the coronavirus in South Africa, click on this live status report from the Department of Health.
