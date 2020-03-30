View all in Latest
Police hunt suspects after Pietermaritzburg woman (75) rape, killed – Cele

Officials said the body of the late Genzeni Zuma was found by one of her grandchildren on Sunday morning.

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
one hour ago

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday said police were working very hard to find the men who raped and murdered a 75-year-old woman from Pietermaritzburg.

Officials said the body of the late Genzeni Zuma was found by one of her grandchildren on Sunday morning.

It's understood that the suspects posed as members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) tasked with sanitising homes in the Sweetwaters area of Pietermaritzburg in order to gain entry to her home on Saturday evening.

Cele said police were looking into the incident.

“I think we do have information about the situation and we are looking for the suspects,” he said.

The minister appealed to families to exercise caution during the period.

“Police and soldiers can’t be knocking at your door at night to come and sanitise your home. Communities and families should take issue of this,” Cele said.

Cele said despite criminals taking advantage of the lockdown, the crime rate in the country had dropped since Friday.

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus in South Africa, click on this live status report from the Department of Health.

Timeline

