View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 39°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Police brutality still needs to be reported during this time - Ipid

Police watchdog Ipid said that South Africans who wanted to lodge complaints against police officers during the lockdown should do so, whether they could identify the police officer or not.

An SANDF soldier and a police officer check on a member of the public during the lockdown in Woodstock, Cape Town on 27 March 2020. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
An SANDF soldier and a police officer check on a member of the public during the lockdown in Woodstock, Cape Town on 27 March 2020. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police watchdog Ipid said that South Africans who wanted to lodge complaints against police officers during the lockdown should do so, whether they could identify the police officer or not.

Officials are patrolling the country's streets on day four of the unprecedented lockdown and the directorate is urging the public to only approach it with cases within their jurisdiction.

Ipid's Sontaga Seisa: "People don't need to know who the exact police official is because this is the time that police officials have been deployed all over the country, not necessarily confined to their policing precinct. If they feel that they have been assaulted, then such an assault needs to be reported to the police or Ipid, then let them do so."

Meanwhile, the national defense force said if people were not complying, the military may be forced to take extraordinary measures.

It said that any civilians who felt wronged by soldiers could report abuse at the nearest police station or the military ombudsman.

WATCH: One arrested, cigarettes confiscated during lockdown operations

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA