Paarl Farmer attacked with panga during apparent robbery

Police brutality still needs to be reported during this time - IpidLocal
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Lockdown most effective way of containing COVID-19Local
Trump backs off plan to reopen businesses by mid-April amid coronavirus warningsWorld
Paarl Farmer attacked with panga during apparent robberyLocal
Italy's 'very long' lockdown to only end graduallyWorld
Mboweni to approach World Bank, IMF if SA runs out of funds to fight COVID-19Politics
Ramaphosa: Repatriated Wuhan group proof that lockdowns workLocal
WC's Madikizela pleads with taxi industry to halt lockdown intimidationLocal
Khayelitsha Development Forum rocked by news of first COVID-19 case in townshipLocal
Taxi, bus restrictions relaxed for Sassa grant recipients during lockdownLocal
Early pension payments as Sassa seeks to keep elderly safe from COVID-19Local
SA's COVID-19 cases hit 1,280, 2 deaths recordedLocal
Drop in China's new coronavirus cases; none in Hubei for sixth dayWorld
Holomisa, Lekota self-quarantine after Meshoe, Swart test positive for COVID-19Local
EFF: First COVID-19 deaths should act as wakeup call to South AfricansPolitics
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe tests positive for COVID-19Politics
Barcelona to cut player wages due to coronavirusSport
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: RamKhize to the rescue - leadership during coronavirusOpinion
Gauteng govt confident court will rule in its favour over Tshwane council matterPolitics
DA believes it has solid case to oppose decision to dissolve Tshwane CouncilPolitics
DA fights placement of Tshwane under administration in Pretoria courtPolitics
Political parties welcome Ramaphosa’s coronavirus lockdownPolitics
FACT CHECK: Chloroquine tested as treatment for COVID-19 – but is not a cureOpinion
ANALYSIS: Reality of COVID-19's exponential growth shows SA’s lockdown is rightOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Things to do in COVID-19 lockdownOpinion
ANALYSIS: TB, HIV and COVID-19: urgent questions as 3 epidemics collideOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: COVID-19 lockdown: Keep faith with SA’s hard-won democracyOpinion
ANALYSIS: COVID-19: Could the cure be worse than the disease for SA?Opinion
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: Letter to fellow journalists in this time of coronavirusOpinion
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: Now is the time to listen to our government about coronavirusOpinion
Mboweni: Government ‘not trembling in its boots’, at Moody’s ratings downgradeLocal
Moody’s drops SA’s credit rating to junk statusBusiness
Amidst lockdown, petrol price to drop a whopping R1.94 on 1 AprilBusiness
How Pick n Pay will be operating during the lockdownLocal
COVID-19: Durban butchery owner arrested for allegedly inflating pricesBusiness
AA predicts 'largest fuel price decreases on record'Business
CEO Grant Pattison in tears as Edcon prioritises salariesBusiness
Eskom takes some units off grid to protect systemBusiness
Golden Arrow to operate reduced service for essential staff during lockdownBusiness
Prince William, Duchess Catherine urge UK to look after their mental healthLifestyle
Eminem's proudest achievement is raising his kidsLifestyle
Dolly Parton wants people to 'keep the faith' during coronavirus pandemicLifestyle
Chrissy Teigen censors herself on social mediaLifestyle
Cindy Poluta launches mental wellbeing podcastLifestyle
Hollywood awards grapple with virus as Globes relax rulesLifestyle
Duchess of Sussex set to narrate new Disney movieLifestyle
Harvey Weinstein 'doing fine' after 'testing positive for coronavirus'Lifestyle
Taylor Swift helps cash-strapped fans amid COVID-19 outbreakLifestyle
Man Utd to offer refunds, season ticket delay to fansSport
England coach Jones agrees to pay cut to help RFUSport
Newcastle's Bruce wants games every day to finish seasonSport
England's Anderson says coronavirus won't end cricket careerSport
Kolisi's message for SA amid the coronavirus lockdown - follow the rulesSport
Stokes gearing up for IPL despite coronavirus lockdownSport
ICC shuts down World Cup cricket qualifiers till JulySport
Wimbledon to hold 'emergency meeting' next week on 2020 tournamentSport
CARTOON: Stand Together! (Ts&Cs Apply)Local
CARTOON: Antisocial DistancingLocal
CARTOON: Panic Shopper’s GuideLocal
CARTOON: One Good Reason for the PP to GoLocal
CARTOON: One Flu Over the JSEBusiness
CARTOON: Coronavirus Goes ViralLocal
CARTOON: So Much for the New DawnLocal
CARTOON: Who'll Budge First?Politics
CARTOON: #Budget2020 - Aloe PointBusiness
Paarl Farmer attacked with panga during apparent robbery
During the early hours of Saturday morning, three brazen criminals broke into a container situated on the man's premises.
CAPE TOWN - Police are probing a case of attempted murder and business burglary after a farmer was attacked at his farm in Paarl at the weekend.
During the early hours of Saturday morning, three brazen criminals broke into a container situated on the man's premises.
When the farmer went to investigate, the suspects attacked the 60-year-old man with a panga.
No arrests have yet been made.
The police's Frederick van Wyk: "They fled the scene and the owner was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries to his arms and head. An attempted murder and burglary of a business cases are being investigated."
