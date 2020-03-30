Paarl Farmer attacked with panga during apparent robbery

During the early hours of Saturday morning, three brazen criminals broke into a container situated on the man's premises.

CAPE TOWN - Police are probing a case of attempted murder and business burglary after a farmer was attacked at his farm in Paarl at the weekend.

When the farmer went to investigate, the suspects attacked the 60-year-old man with a panga.

No arrests have yet been made.

The police's Frederick van Wyk: "They fled the scene and the owner was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries to his arms and head. An attempted murder and burglary of a business cases are being investigated."