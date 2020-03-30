View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 39°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Paarl Farmer attacked with panga during apparent robbery

During the early hours of Saturday morning, three brazen criminals broke into a container situated on the man's premises.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are probing a case of attempted murder and business burglary after a farmer was attacked at his farm in Paarl at the weekend.

During the early hours of Saturday morning, three brazen criminals broke into a container situated on the man's premises.

When the farmer went to investigate, the suspects attacked the 60-year-old man with a panga.

No arrests have yet been made.

The police's Frederick van Wyk: "They fled the scene and the owner was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries to his arms and head. An attempted murder and burglary of a business cases are being investigated."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA